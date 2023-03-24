San Diego Restaurant Week kicking off with hundreds of tasty options

Simply by dining out during the event, San Diegans can help support local non-profit Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger-relief organization.

SAN DIEGO — Ready your palate starting March 26 and prepare for a week of tasty deals around San Diego County: Restaurant Week has returned!

More than 180 restaurants have joined the scrumptious event to offer discounted dinners - the participating restaurants span across the county from the South Bay to East County and to the borders of Oceanside and Fallbrook.

"No passes, tickets, or coupons are required for this scrumptious event. Instead, diners may visit their favorite participating restaurants during the week to enjoy a special prix fixe menu," according to the event's website.

San Diego Restaurant Week’s website has made it easy to decide on the ideal eating spot over the next week. You can filter the neighborhood, cuisine, dining options, and price points. Guests can even browse menus for lunch, dinner, and brunches.

For every meal ordered during San Diego Restaurant Week, $2 will be donated to Feeding San Diego, up to $10,000, by Chef Works, a Poway-based company that is the leading manufacturer of chef uniforms and chef wear programs within the food service and hospitality industries around the globe.

Tickets are unnecessary to participate in San Diego Restaurant Week, but reservations at your favorite restaurants are highly recommended.

A few restaurants participating are Duke's La Jolla, Cafe Sevilla Downtown, Casa Gabriella in La Mesa, and Coastera Downtown.

Participating locations will offer lunch courses for $10, $15, $20, and $25 and three-course dinners for $20, $30, $40, $50, and $60, dependent on the restaurant's price points.

