San Diego restaurants get creative amid dining restrictions

Stone Brewing at Liberty Station is allowing Breakfast Republic to use one of their courtyards for outdoor dining

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Tuesday marked the first day restaurants in San Diego County must operate strictly using takeout, delivery or outdoor dining.

The new restrictions on indoor establishments will remain in effect for at least the next three weeks.

"It’s constantly changing every day," said Johan Engman, owner of Rise & Shine Hospitality, which owns Breakfast Republic. "You wake up, you expect to potentially have to change up your whole game plan."

"It’s a challenge, but I feel like I’m getting numb to it, where instead of having this reaction of being upset you just say 'Here’s what we need to do' and you just do it," he said.

But this time around, his Liberty Station location is getting help from next-door neighbor, Stone Brewing.

The brewery has allowed Breakfast Republic to use of one their courtyards for outdoor seating, which adds an additional 90 seats for customers.

"We felt it was the right thing to do, to help out our fellow restauranteurs," said Gregg Fraser, VP of Hospitality at Stone Brewing.

"I'm super thrilled it came together in time, and obviously extremely thankful to Stone," said Engman. "I mean it’s a matter of another 60%. We’re at full capacity compared to before."

The move comes as Mayor Kevin Faulconer signed an executive order Tuesday to waive regulatory requirements and help restaurants expand their service outdoors to sidewalks and parking lots.

"Starting today, restaurants can do this right now," said Mayor Faulconer. "This order will remain in effect until the council approves a full outdoor business proposal."

That proposal, expected to be voted on by the council later this month, expands the rules to include dining in parking spaces.

Though Engman applauds the move by the mayor, he said for some the cost of expanding onto the street - particularly parking spaces- may be too much.

"Even if that’s approved and application fees are waived, there’s still a significant cost to build this platform. So it’s not necessarily a game-changer right away, you have to figure out if the cost actually makes sense," he said.