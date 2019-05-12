SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service in San Diego on Wednesday afternoon issued a Flood Warning for Southwestern San Diego County.

By early Wednesday evening, the stage of the San Diego River in Mission Valley was at nearly nine feet - causing minor flooding near the river,

including along Mission Center Road.

Some parking lots of the Fashion Valley Mall could flood as well. The river is forecast to rise another foot, peaking between 7 and 10 p.m. Wednesday evening with a slow fall in water levels overnight.

On Hollister Road, a woman had to be rescued after getting stuck in the floodwaters in the Tijuana River Valley. Nearby, At Pony Land, the animals spent hump day sloshing around in the mud, but operators said it wasn’t bad enough to move them in-doors.

Trucks moved slowly through as the water on a major Otay Mesa thoroughfare started to rise. Police ultimately closed off the intersection.

On Monument Road, a common trouble spot, muddy water flowed over street like a river bringing with it garbage and debris.

By nightfall lifeguards suited up again at Hollister Road to rescue another driver who attempted to make it through the rising waters.

Drivers: If you see a flooded road, turn around, don't drown, and find an alternative route.









