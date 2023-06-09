x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

San Diego River Rescue team gets new dry suits

Donation from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation replaces current 20 year old suits.

More Videos

SAN DIEGO — The SD Fire-Rescue Lifeguard Swiftwater Rescue Team is getting new dry suits for river rescue operations, a donation from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation.

The dry suits are a key component for river rescues, ensuring the safety of rescuers who face dangerous and cold rushing waters during rescues.

The new suits will replace the current 20-year-old dry suits that the team is now using. 

“This new equipment will ensure our lifeguards are safe and protected when performing life-saving duties,” said San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland.    

The suits provide protection and functionality during rescues which oftentimes occur in cold and fast-flowing waters. 

“We are committed to providing our lifeguards with the best possible equipment to ensure their safety,” said Wendy Robinson, executive director, of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation. “These new dry suits will help to do just that.”    

San Diego Lifeguards established the rescue team in 1978 and has been used in San Diego on a number of flooding events. The team also works with FEMA's urban Search and Rescue Task Force.

RELATED: Roads to rivers: Drivers left stranded in cars as flash-flooding overtakes San Diego roads

Before You Leave, Check This Out