San Diego River Rescue team gets new dry suits

SAN DIEGO — The SD Fire-Rescue Lifeguard Swiftwater Rescue Team is getting new dry suits for river rescue operations, a donation from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation.

The dry suits are a key component for river rescues, ensuring the safety of rescuers who face dangerous and cold rushing waters during rescues.

The new suits will replace the current 20-year-old dry suits that the team is now using.

“This new equipment will ensure our lifeguards are safe and protected when performing life-saving duties,” said San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland.

The suits provide protection and functionality during rescues which oftentimes occur in cold and fast-flowing waters.

“We are committed to providing our lifeguards with the best possible equipment to ensure their safety,” said Wendy Robinson, executive director, of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation. “These new dry suits will help to do just that.”