San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon 2023 | What you need to know about road closures, parking and more

The 25th annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon kicks off in San Diego this weekend

SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year again! Summer is here and it's time for the 25th annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in San Diego. The race begins in Balboa Park and finishes in Downtown San Diego.

Here's what you need to know about the race, parking and more.

Pre-Race Info

Participants will need to pick up a bib number and gear check any bags they have prior to the race. You can also register for next year's event at the Health and Fitness Expo.

There will be free 5K participant parking at Inspiration Point Parking Lots. Parking is provided in advance through SpotHero.

For more parking information, click here.

Registration is open and available here.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Road Closures

Road closure information can be found directly on their website. On Sunday, southbound SR-163 will remain open to I-5. The ramp/freeway closure times are subject to change.

Starting Line

The 5k Race begins at 7 a.m. on June 3 at Presidents Way and Park Blvd.

The Half Marathon and Full Marathon start at 6:15 a.m. on June 4 at Sixth Ave and Quince St at Balboa Park.

Finish Line

The 5K finish line is located at Balboa Park.

The Full Marathon and Half Marathon finish line is at Ash St and Union St.

To see your results, you can sign up directly or use the Runner Tracker app.

After the Race

There are bands performing at Waterfront Park on Sunday, June 4 including Red Not Chili Peppers at 9 a.m. and Saved By The 90's at 11 a.m.

Race Day resources

For more information on race day preparation, gear check, entertainment, medals and swag, you can visit this page.

Volunteer Opportunities

If you'd like to volunteer for the event, the Rock 'n' Roll Running series has several options available.