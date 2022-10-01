x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts on lockdown after person with weapon reported in area

San Diego Police received reports that an individual fired shots towards the school with a weapon, possibly an air rifle from a balcony at a home nearby the school.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts was put on lockdown Monday afternoon after reports of a person with a weapon was reported in the area.

San Diego Police received reports that an individual fired shots towards the school with a weapon, possibly an air rifle, from a balcony at a home nearby the school.

No injuries have been reported. Officers are in the area around the home where the suspect was reportedly seen on the balcony.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Credit: kfmb

The school is located on Dusk Drive in San Diego.

WATCH: Chopper Aerials: San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts on lock down after person with weapon reported 

In Other News

San Diego's Star of India in 1967