San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts on lockdown after person with weapon reported in area

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts was put on lockdown Monday afternoon after reports of a person with a weapon was reported in the area.
San Diego Police received reports that an individual fired shots towards the school with a weapon, possibly an air rifle, from a balcony at a home nearby the school.
No injuries have been reported. Officers are in the area around the home where the suspect was reportedly seen on the balcony.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The school is located on Dusk Drive in San Diego.
