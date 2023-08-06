San Diego County sees 22% surge in homelessness

The annual Point in Time Count found 10,264 homeless people in San Diego County and 6,500 in the City of San Diego, both increases from 2022.

SAN DIEGO — The number of homeless people living in San Diego County continues to rise.

In its annual Point-in-Time Count conducted in January, the San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness found 10,264 people living on the streets and in shelters, a 22 percent increase from the same time last year.

And while the task force says the actual number is much higher, the number, it says, is "sobering."

"These results show what’s been clear from our monthly reporting and from what we see on the streets – the region’s homeless system and providers simply cannot keep pace with the ever-increasing flow of people across

the county falling into homelessness for a variety of reasons,” said Tamera Kohler, the CEO of the Regional Task Force on Homelessness.

In the city of San Diego, volunteers counted 6,500 people experiencing homelessness, up more than 24 percent from 2022.

The annual Point-in-Time Count comes as the city of San Diego considers a proposal to ban homeless encampments throughout much of the city. In recent days Mayor Todd Gloria has touted the ban as a way to improve public safety, clean up city streets, sidewalks and parks, as well as place more people into shelters. Meanwhile, homeless advocates have pushed back, calling the ban an attempt at criminalizing the homeless.

Surrounding cities are following the city's lead, with the city of Poway recently approving an ordinance to clear homeless encampments.

To address the rise, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness says the region needs to work together on a solution.

“These numbers are sobering but not surprising,” said task force member Sean Spear said. “This is the reason implementing our Regional Plan is so vital in turning these numbers around. I look forward to our board investing

our time and resources in implementing that plan this year, which aims to increase both shelter and permanent housing placements.”

