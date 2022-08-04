'He was an exceptional athlete' | San Diego semi-pro football player killed on highway while changing flat tire

Calling him the “glue of the team,” San Diego Silverbacks head coach says Dave Post will be honored at their last game in Inglewood on Saturday after dying in crash.

SAN DIEGO — Still in disbelief, San Diego Silverbacks, co-owners Elliot and Lisa Limbrick cannot believe 22-year-old semi-pro football player Dave Post II is gone.

"He was an exceptional athlete, he was one of our premier wide receivers on the team, but more than that, he was the glue. He was the glue to our team,” said San Diego silverbacks Head Coach, Elliot Limbrick.

On Thursday night just before 6 p.m., the California Highway Patrol says Post stopped his car in the center median on State Route 54, east of Highland Avenue in National City to change a front right flat tire of his blue Toyota Scion.

Post called a fellow teammate to come and help him, and when that player arrived, he witnessed the driver of a white Mazda sedan switch lanes and slam into the back of Post's car, pushing him into the middle of the highway with severe injuries.

Medics rushed Post to the hospital, where he died. The Mazda driver stayed on scene and cooperated with CHP investigators who say they don't think alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

“He was everything that you would want as a coach and a player,” Limbrick said.

Coach Elliot Limbrick says Post was like a nephew to him and his wife. He lived with his father Dave Post I and stepmother in Skyline and worked at Footlocker at Fashion Valley Mall.

“He would come over every week and walk through the back patio and say Hi Auntie with his big smile,” said Lisa Limbrick, San Diego silverbacks GM.

Post played football for two years for the Labelle Development Football League, named after Grammy winning singer Patti Labelle. The team last practiced at the Allied Gardens Rec Center and now have to move up another player in Post's position for Saturday's game.

“This game is going to be for him. I’m going to coach for him, and the players, I know are definitely going to play for him,” Elliot Limbrick said with tears in his eyes.

The final game of the season will be played at the Inglewood Jackie Robinson Stadium at 6 p.m. where the team will honor Dave Post.

“They are going to do a moment of silence for Dave, our captains are going to carry his jersey out on the field for the coin toss," said Elliot Limbrick.

For the first offensive play, they’re going to have 10 players on the field instead of 11 to represent missing Dave.

And this wasn't the first time this semi-pro team has lost a player. Limbrick says in 2019, another young player was killed in a motorcycle accident.

The team sends its condolences to Post’s mother Coretta and his father Dave.

The family plans to send his body back to his home state of Texas for burial, and have set up a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses.