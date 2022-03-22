San Diego seniors assemble first aid kits for Ukrainian refugees

In addition to the kits, the residents also signed an oversized card with well wishes and messages of encouragement that they hope will help champion freedom.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego seniors at the Ridgeview Health Center stood in solidarity with Ukraine on Tuesday morning. The residents wore blue and yellow, the national colors of Ukraine while creating first aid supply kits for refugees of Ukraine.

In addition to creating first aid kits, the residents also signed an oversized card with well wishes and messages of encouragement that they hope will help champion the fight for freedom for the Ukrainian people.

Organizers told CBS 8 that the residents assembled 200 supply kits that included

A Ziploc bag

Pair of tweezers

Roll of surgical tape

Strip of butterfly bandages

2 pairs of gloves

Antibiotic cream

4x4 gauze pads

Tylenol

Adhesive bandages

Safety pins

San Diego seniors are standing in solidarity with the people of Ukraine by assembling & sending 200 first aid kits #cbs8 pic.twitter.com/4jz063s7hq — Danamarie McNicholl (@Danamariemctv) March 22, 2022

When asked why he was participating in Tuesday’s event, resident Jim Smith told CBS 8, The world is too small not to be involved with what is going on over there. The packages that we are creating are going to get to the people who need them.”