San Diego seniors assemble first aid kits for Ukrainian refugees

SAN DIEGO — San Diego seniors at the Ridgeview Health Center stood in solidarity with Ukraine on Tuesday morning. The residents wore blue and yellow, the national colors of Ukraine while creating first aid supply kits for refugees of Ukraine.
In addition to creating first aid kits, the residents also signed an oversized card with well wishes and messages of encouragement that they hope will help champion the fight for freedom for the Ukrainian people.
Organizers told CBS 8 that the residents assembled 200 supply kits that included
- A Ziploc bag
- Pair of tweezers
- Roll of surgical tape
- Strip of butterfly bandages
- 2 pairs of gloves
- Antibiotic cream
- 4x4 gauze pads
- Tylenol
- Adhesive bandages
- Safety pins
When asked why he was participating in Tuesday’s event, resident Jim Smith told CBS 8, The world is too small not to be involved with what is going on over there. The packages that we are creating are going to get to the people who need them.”
