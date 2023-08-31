San Diego servicemembers honored at MCAS Miramar

The event was a special occasion featuring senior leaders from all seven branches of the military, honoring local service members who go above and beyond.

SAN DIEGO — It was a special night at the MCAS Miramar Officer’s Club on Wednesday, as senior leaders from all seven military installations in San Diego gathered under one roof.

But on this rare occasion, the focus wasn’t on the officers – but rather the enlisted servicemembers who went above and beyond while protecting this country.

“It’s surreal, to be honest,” said Petty Officer Edward Boze, who was honored for his service with Naval Base Point Loma. “Most bases separated, so Navy has their base, Army has their base. So whenever we [are] actually able to come together, it’s a wonderful thing.”

CBS 8’s own Marcella Lee served as emcee of the 16th Annual Achievement Awards, hosted by the San Diego Military Advisory Council – also known as SDMAC.

This is the one time a year when local military leaders come together to recognize one active duty sailor, marine, or coast guardsman from each of San Diego’s seven military installations.

“They’re all being honored because they stand tall in defense of the country – that’s why,” said Mike McCloskey, board chair of SDMAC.

Colonel Marty Bedell bestowed the award from MCAS Miramar to Corporal Jessica Garcia.

“She’s got that special spark of leadership… of selfless devotion to the people you’re a part of,” said Colonel Bedell.

“Probably the best night I’ve had in a while,” said Corporal Garcia. “Extremely grateful to be here.”

Awardees come from the following seven installations: MCAS Miramar, MCAS Camp Pendleton, The Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Naval Base San Diego, Naval Base Coronado, Naval Base Point Loma, and Coast Guard Sector San Diego.

Petty Officer Abrhama Medrano was awarded for his work in directing nearly 500 maritime pollution cases over the past two years, protecting dozens of environmentally sensitive sites in San Diego.

“Abraham absolutely deserves to be recognized for the work, he’s a great leader, very well respected,” said Ellen Motoi, deputy sector commander, U.S. Coast Guard. “He’s set to retire next year, but he’s had a very long-lasting impact for the Coast Guard and California as well.”

A local non-profit, the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial, received special recognition as a unique landmark where San Diegans can honor the sacrifice and service of countless veterans.

The final award was the Bruce Boland Lifetime Achievement Award. It was given to retired Rear Admiral Mac McLaughlin.

“I didn’t realize that this was going to move me so much,” McLaughlin said.

His career spans from serving as a helicopter pilot in the 70s to becoming the first president and CEO of the USS Midway Museum.

SDMAC is a non-profit founded 20 years ago to advocate for local military members and their families.