San Diego shatter records for average cost of gasoline

San Diego drivers are paying $1.20 more per gallon than one year ago, meaning the cost to fill up the tank for a mid-size sedan is about $17 more than last year.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego shattered its record for the average cost of a gallon of unleaded gasoline: now nearly $4.73 a gallon.

The average price statewide is almost the same at $4.72 a gallon, as California now has the highest average gas prices in the country.

While we're feeling it in our wallets here at home, a major driver of these rising prices is the global conflict more than six thousand miles away.

"Horrible...It's just horrible," said San Diegan Irma Fleet, as she filled up on Wednesday. "Everything is going up: somebody is making money!"

"I am about to buy an electric car, honestly," added driver Shawn Sennett. "I'm tired of buying gas!"

This pain at the pump is now reaching record levels.

"Here in the Golden State, we are paying the most expensive prices for gasoline in the entire nation," said Doug Shupe of the Automobile Club of Southern California (AAA).

Here in San Diego, where the record set in October 2012 has now been broken, drivers are paying $1.20 more per gallon average than one year ago.

"That means someone with a typical mid-size sedan with ah 14-gallon fuel tank is paying about $17 more to fill up their tank with gas today than last year at this time," Shupe told CBS 8.

The number one reason behind these sky-rocketing prices, according to Shupe, is the upward pressure on crude oil prices.

"As a result of the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, it's continuing to keep crude oil prices heading close to $100 a barrel," he added.

Earlier this week, President Biden warned that if the U.S. imposes sanctions on Moscow as result of these rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Americans could expect to see gas prices rise even higher.

"The American people understand that defending democracy and liberty is never without cost," Biden said. "I will not pretend this will be painless. There could be an impact on our energy prices."

Here at home, increased demand for gasoline, as more drivers are hitting the road, is also driving up prices at the pump.

According to AAA, as is the switch-over to the more expensive 'summer blend,' which took place in Southern California a couple weeks ago.

"That summer blend fuel is more expensive to produce because it's made to less likely to evaporate in the warmer temperatures, and the cost of producing that more expensive fuel is passed along to consumers," Shupe said.

AAA also recommended shopping around for the cheapest gas in your area. You can go on-line to sites like GasBuddy or even to Google Maps.

AAA also has a mobile app you can download, which can help you track down the best deals on fuel in your neighborhood.