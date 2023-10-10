San Diego DA's shelter bed app to begin testing in December

In March, the County Board of Supervisors approved the development of an app that would allow an unsheltered person or resource book an available shelter bed.

SAN DIEGO — The lack of shelter beds available for people experiencing homelessness is not only tough for the person seeking a place to safely get back on their feet but also for the providers wanting to help.

In March, CBS 8 first reported about the San Diego County District Attorney’s plan to launch an app that can better track which shelter beds are available and which beds aren't.

For six days in a row, an unsheltered man named Mark said he couldn't find a shelter bed available, but San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said there are always available beds.

This isn't a one-size-fits-all, maybe there isn't an available bed for a person's specific needs.

“A mother with children needs a different kind of shelter. A person who has a pet that they need therapeutically will need a different type of shelter,” said Stephan.

To help clear up any confusion and streamline the process, DA Summer Stephan is in the development stages of creating a first-of-its-kind countywide app that tracks where shelter beds are available.

“This is a precise way to give a humane solution to people who are experiencing homelessness,” said Stephan.

In March, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the $300,000 app, and recently added to include in its county contracts. This would require partners to participate in the app.

“This is what really is the mark of success because the more that government and the nonprofits out there are working hand in hand on transparency on having accurate output and input into the app,” said Stephan.

Like Hotels.com, when social service workers, homeless providers, law enforcement, fire, EMT’s and hospital staff encounter an unsheltered person they will have access to the tech and be able to book an available bed on the spot. They can input their needs such as a disability, children, or location to family, school or work.

Stephan says this will also tell them what's not available so they can improve equity, transparency, efficiency and hopefully by getting more people off the street this will cut down on crime.

“We'll put out a dashboard of what person with certain specifications were we are not able to shelter so that the expenditures and the money, the grants that are coming, are actually spent precisely and smartly on what the needs are,” said Stephan.

Critics have said they support the idea but say the bigger problem is the shelter bed shortage.

“This is a much more compassionate, but accurate solution for homelessness,” said Stephan.

She said they will start testing the app in December and plan to have it fully launched by June of next year.

Stephan says she launched a similar app during COVID for victims of abuse and it cut down their time to get in a shelter from 10 days to eight minutes.