San Diego shelters respond to cold temperatures after inclement weather alert is issued

A frost advisory and freeze warning have been issued for parts of San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Wednesday night is expected to be one of the coldest nights of the season and local shelters are gearing up to open up more space for people living on the streets.

The temperatures are going to be in the 30s throughout much of San Diego County. They’ll drop below freezing and into the teens, in the mountain areas, so people are doing whatever they can to stay warm.

On nights like this, shelters in San Diego open their doors for more people to keep them from being exposed to the bone-chilling temperatures.

“These are very unusual weather patterns that we’ve been having recently and it’s cold and blustery. The wind is just blowing and that’s extremely challenging for those who are on the streets,” said Deacon Jim Vargas, President and CEO of Father Joe’s Village in San Diego.

On Wednesday, the San Diego Housing Commission issued an inclement weather shelter alert, prompting local shelters to provide additional beds and meals for those experiencing homelessness. Father Joe’s Village is one of the shelters responding to that alert, serving 55 additional people.

“We have these cots that we put out in one of our dining rooms, basically. It’s socially distanced. It’s also very dry and warm and a great place to be for the night,” Vargas said.

Father Joe’s opens its doors at four in the afternoon. Meals are also provided and clothing, if needed.

The San Diego Rescue Mission, which normally serves about 60 women and children, will also take in 10 more people at its emergency shelter.

“It’s dangerous. It’s life threatening just because if they don’t have the ability to keep warm, it can really hit them a lot harder because we’re not used to it,” said Paul Armstrong, Vice President of Programs for the San Diego Rescue Mission.

During the weather alert, the San Diego Rescue Mission opens its doors at 5:30 p.m. and checkout time is 7 a.m. the next day.

A frost advisory and freeze warning have been issued for parts of San Diego County and morning frost is expected on Thursday and Friday.

Starting early Thursday morning, despite the cold weather, about 1500 people will also spread throughout the city to take a yearly survey of how many people are in shelters and on the streets.