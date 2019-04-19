SAN DIEGO — A child was wounded Friday in an apparently accidental shooting in Fallbrook, authorities reported.

According to authorities, a 12-year-old boy found a loaded handgun and accidentally shot his 12-year-old cousin inside a motorhome.

The investigation concluded that the 12 year old male cousin had found his uncle's 9mm handgun inside of a motorhome which was parked in the driveway of the residence.

The motorhome was being prepared for a family trip. While both were inside the motorhome, the boy was handling the handgun when a single round was discharged.



Medics airlifted his cousin to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The 12-year-old was alert and conscious when she was transported to Rady's Children Hospital.

Deputies handling the initial investigation determined the shooting was accidental.

Detectives are handling the follow-up investigation regarding the storage of the firearm and the circumstances of how it was obtained by the male juvenile.

There are no outstanding suspects and no additional threat to the community.

The gunfire in the 900 block of Santa Margarita Drive in Fallbrook was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m., , according to sheriff's officials.

KFMB