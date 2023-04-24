San Diego Sheriff Department to hear public feedback on military equipment budget

The Sheriff's department will hold a community engagement meeting Monday to discuss their funding and use of military equipment.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department will hold a community engagement meeting Monday about the funding and use of military equipment.

In the meeting, the Sheriff's Department will display the equipment and vehicles detailed in their 2022 annual military equipment report. The public can ask questions or express feedback and concern on the departments funding, acquisition or use of the military equipment detailed in the report.

Monday's meeting is a part of state law mandated effort for increased transparency and accountability in state and local law enforcement agencies. Passed in January 2022, AB-481, that requires law enforcement agencies to post annual military equipment report that details what equipment they have, cost, and usage for the previous year.

The state law also requires agency reports to be approved by a governing body, The posting of the report for the public to read, and to hold a public meeting after approval. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the Sheriff's department report on April 4th.

Some of the equipment used by the San Diego Sheriff's department, specifically their Deputies, includes drones, armored vehicles, bomb squad robots, high caliber ammunition, and less lethal shotguns, according to the department's 2022 report.

The meeting is Monday, April 24th at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the County Operations Center Campus Center Chambers, 5520 Overland Avenue, San Diego. Free parking is available at the parking structure on Farnham Street.

Those who cannot attend in-person, can join online at via Teams:

Meeting ID: 263 095 970 213

Passcode: hvRc5i

The meeting will also be recorded and posted on the Sheriff's Department website.

You can also send your comments or questions to CommunityForum@SDSheriff.gov.