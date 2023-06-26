San Diego Sheriff's Department partnering with local company to help deputies with childcare

It comes as law enforcement agencies everywhere are dealing with staff shortages, and problems hiring and retaining employees.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Sheriff’s Department will soon offer its employees help to search for childcare as law enforcement agencies nationwide are finding new ways to hire and retain people.



Sheriff’s employees work seven days a week, 24 hours a day, so it can be really difficult to find childcare.



"Yeah. I work various hours nights weekends holidays," said Deputy Daniel Psomas.

Deputy Psomas knows what it's like to stress about childcare.



He and his wife have a 16-month-old son, with another baby on the way.



She has ambitions of being a nurse, so finding someone to care for their kids is crucial, especially in an industry where schedules are not your typical nine to five.



"There are families who have their mom and dad work in law enforcement, so those odd hours, those nights. Some are working days, others are working nights and they're just passing their child to the other one who is just getting off,” said Deputy Psomas.



Starting July first, the Sheriff's Department is providing all of its employee's access to a nationwide online childcare platform called Tootris.



Using Tootirs, you type in your zip code, which will connect you to licensed childcare providers in your area.



More importantly, you can filter your search to cater to your specific needs.



"We have over a hundred filters and you'll notice as soon as you type in ‘I need overnight shifts or I need drop-in care,’ something that will come up on the spot, you can do that," said Jeff McAdam with Tootris.

Tootris says the San Diego Sheriff's Department is among one of the first law enforcement agencies in the country to partner with the company, adding more are on the way.



It comes as law enforcement agencies everywhere are dealing with staff shortages, and trouble hiring and retaining employees, in part, because of childcare challenges.



So they're getting creative.



For example, just last month, the San Diego Police Department broke ground on a first-of-its-kind childcare center for its employees, which will offer affordable care and extended hours.



"Recruitment and retention is a big piece of it and so it's not just the retention piece when it comes to our current employees, but it's the retention piece when it comes to our applicants, and the applicants want to find a position that will help them with childcare options," said Deputy Michael Alvarado, who works in the San Diego Sheriff’s HR department.



Normally, the Tootris premium membership costs $24.99 a month, or $300 a year.



As for subsidizing the care itself, the Sheriff's Department doesn't provide additional funds right now but does offer a dependent care flexible spending account, which allows employees to set aside money on a pre-tax basis to help pay for childcare.



"We wanna give our employees an opportunity and options," said Deputy Alvarado.