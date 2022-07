Xavier Leonard was last seen near Las Coches Road and is described as a Black male adult, 175 pounds, wearing dark clothing, black glasses and a black baseball cap.

LAKESIDE, Calif. — The San Diego Sheriff's Department are looking for help from the public to locate a missing at-risk man with Alzheimer's, last seen near 8600 Las Coches Road.

Lakeside deputies are searching for Xavier Leonard, he is described as a Black male adult, 175 pounds, wearing dark clothing, black glasses and a black baseball cap.

If you have any information that can help the Sheriff's department, please contact (858) 565-5200.