San Diego sheriff's deputy accused pulling woman's hair during traffic stop

Shynita Phillips-Abu filed her claim alleging Sheriff's Deputy David Lovejoy became aggressive during a traffic stop and pulled her from her car by her hair.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Sheriff's Department deputy has been accused of pulling a woman by her hair during a recent traffic stop. The woman filed a complaint at sheriff's headquarters on Monday after joining civil rights leaders for a rally where they said the deputy is a threat to public safety.

Shynita Phillips-Abu filed her claim alleging Sheriff's Deputy David Lovejoy became aggressive during what should have been a routine traffic stop last week. With tears in her eyes, Phillips-Abu held a bag of her own hair; locks she said were ripped out during an aggressive interaction with Lovejoy.

"He pulled me by my hair and yanked me out of my car by force," she said.

Phillips-Abu filed an official complaint after sharing her story with supporters.

"It was like he wanted to see me suffer," she said.

The incident occurred Oct. 1 when Phillips-Abu was driving home from the post office. She claims the deputy pulled her over on southbound State Route 67 for a malfunctioning brake light but she said the interaction became heated after she started recording it on her cell phone.

"He started to yell 'put the phone down now,'" she said. "And at that point, I became afraid"

Pictures from that video show the deputy reaching inside the vehicle.

Phillips-Abu said the officer knocked the phone out of her hands and when she refused to get out of the car he dragged her out by her hair, handcuffed her and placed her in the back of a squad car.

"I had my hands behind my back for 6 hours straight," she said. "My body was so swollen and bruised."

A statement from the San Diego Sheriff's Department on the incident reads:

"We are aware of the incident and have initiated an investigation into the matter. We do not want to come to any conclusions until we have all of the facts."

Supporters of Phillips-Abu called the incident a clear abuse of force and racially motivated. They are asking that the deputy be held accountable.