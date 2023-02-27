San Diego Sheriff's deputy pleads not guilty to cocaine possession on jail property

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to CBS 8 that Allen Wereski is no longer a deputy with the department.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego County Sheriff's deputy arrested for possession of suspected cocaine on jail property, is no longer with the sheriff's department.

On Monday the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to CBS 8 that Allen Wereski is no longer a deputy with the department.

CBS 8's Anna Laurel tried to talk to Wereski as he was leaving the courthouse. He said he was no longer a deputy.

But when she asked him about the drugs authorities said they found in his car that was parked at the Vista Detention Facility, he responded, "No Comment".

Officers arrested Wereski Feb. 2 and he was booked into jail. He’s out on $25,000 bail. On Monday he pleaded not guilty to charges of bringing drugs onto jail property.

Deputy District Attorney Carlos Campbell says it’s a non-reducible felony with a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Wereski worked in the jail but it’s not clear where he was when officers arrested him.

In a statement, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department says, “The safety of our jails is dependent upon keeping drugs from entering our facilities and we will not tolerate misconduct from our employees.”

The department first suspended Wereski without pay. But now he is no longer an employee. He’s scheduled to be back in court in April.