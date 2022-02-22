San Diego Sheriffs help 10-year-old celebrate birthday after losing family home to fire

A smile overcame 10-year-old Edy's face as he was surprised with a birthday party hosted by San Diego Sheriffs in Fallbrook after losing his family home to fire.

FALLBROOK, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department in the Fallbrook area made sure a boy who lost his home in a fire celebrated a memorable 10th birthday.

Edy, 10, and his mother were met with open arms by local San Diego Sheriffs at their Fallbrook base of operations for a surprise birthday party!

Edy arrived at the station dressed in his best law enforcement gear.

“At the early age of 10, Edy knows he wants to be a cop when he’s older,” Sheriffs told CBS 8.

A smile that spoke a thousand words in any language overcame Edy’s face as he was met with a dinosaur-themed birthday cake, a brand-new backpack, and all the pizza his little tummy could handle after a surely tumultuous season that involved losing his family home.

Edy and his family lost their home and everything inside of it after a fire ripped through the structure, Sheriffs said.

We had the pleasure of celebrating a VERY special 10th birthday. Edy and his mom recently lost their home to a fire and @SDSheriff @SDSOFallbrook jumped into action throwing him a party. Edy wants to be a cop and loves dinosaurs. Happy Birthday hope it’s as amazing as you 🦕🎉 pic.twitter.com/wFuFsHQeyE — Fallbrook Substation (@SDSOFallbrook) November 7, 2022

Heather Mitchell, a Crime Prevention Specialist with the Sheriff’s Fallbrook Station, said Edy was able to learn a little about what deputies do for their community.

Edy was pictured checking out tactical gear from a Sheriff’s patrol unit.

“Firefighters that responded to Edy’s house fire along with deputies wanted to make sure Edy had a great birthday,” Mitchell said.

Edy and his mother temporarily relocated to live with the family's grandmother, Mitchell added.

It’s unknown at the time what caused their home to go up in flames.