POWAY, Calif — Sheriff's deputies were investigating a bomb threat that Poway High School received on Tuesday via email.

Dispatchers were notified shortly before 7:10 a.m. that the school on Espola Road had received an email referencing a bomb on campus, Lt. David Buether said.

Deputies responded to the scene and were investigating the threat.

"The threat makes reference to after-school hours," Poway High School Principal Richard Nash said in an email sent to parents and students this morning. "We take all threats seriously and the post was reported to law enforcement, who are here on site checking the campus."

No additional information was immediately available.