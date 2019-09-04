LAKESIDE, Calif. — A shooting near Willowbrook Golf Course in Lakeside today left a man in his 20s wounded.



The gunfire in the area of state Route 67 and Winter Gardens Boulevard was reported shortly before 6 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.





Deputies and paramedics found the victim, who was conscious and suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Lt. Dave Perkins said. An ambulance crew took him to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego.



The shooter, who fled in a white Chevrolet Impala, remained at large in the early evening, authorities said. A detailed description of him was not immediately available and the circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear.