SAN DIEGO — San Diego Sheriff’s Department in Fallbrook are responding to the 900 block of Santa Margarita Drive in Fallbrook after reports that a 12-year-old was shot in the chest.

The initial report stated the shooting was an accident.

Chopper 8 flew over the scene and caught life flight getting ready to take the girl to Rady Children's Hospital.

KFMB

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.