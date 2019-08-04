SAN DIEGO —

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Monday asked for help in finding a man who was seen acting suspicious outside a Vista religious center. According to a bulletin from the agency, the incident occurred on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. at the Tri-City Islamic Center.

Someone at the center located in the 2100 block of Industrial Court reported seeing the man taking photos or videos outside the building using a cell phone. The person from the center invited the man inside but when he saw other people, he reportedly took off running.

No vehicle was spotted, and it appeared that the man was alone.

Authorities said they do not know why the man was cell phone pictures or videos of the center, but they are interested in speaking with him.

The man was described by witnesses as a Hispanic male in his late 20s, approximately 5’7” with a lean/muscular build. The description given also said the man had short dark hair with a blonde beard and was last seen wearing a red hat, dark gray sports coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477. You could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.

