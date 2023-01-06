San Diego Sherriff's deputy arrested on 13 counts of burglary and possession of drugs

San Diego Sheriff's Department arrested Deputy Cory Richey on several counts of burglary and possession of drugs as he arrived at work, according to authorities.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Sheriff's arrested one of their deputies Friday on 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

"Richey was booked into the San Diego Central Jail for the felony warrant just before 12:30 p.m. His bail is set at $250,000," San Diego Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

Deputy Richey was employed with the San Diego Sheriff's Department since March 2007 before being suspended and having his pay withheld Friday morning.

"The San Diego Sheriff's Department does not tolerate any criminal activity from our employees and investigates all misconduct actions. We hold our employees accountable for decisions made, and actions taken. As steadfast public servants, we will maintain the highest expectations and require all our employees to adhere to policies and procedures and all federal, state, and local statutes. The communities we serve expect this of the Sheriff's Department, and we demand this of ourselves," deputies said.

San Diego County jail records described Corey Ritchey as a 39-year-old white male with black hair and eyes.

Corey Richey was scheduled to appear in court on January 10 at 8 a.m.