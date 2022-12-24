Dozens of San Diego shoppers wait until last minute on Christmas Eve

One in four California men admits they wait until Christmas Eve to buy their partner’s gifts, according to a recent survey by CouponBirds.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — It will be a holly jolly Christmas, except for those who waited to shop last minute.

"I waited until the very last minute to get everything for anyone," said a shopper from Eastlake, Victoria Caro.

Many San Diego shoppers, like Caro, said Christmas got here before she knew it!

"I've just been busy and this year came by so fast, I didn’t even know Christmas was on Sunday. I don’t even know what day it is today, not going to lie," laughs Caro.

"I'm going to get a coffee to keep myself sane with these two babies and get some last-minute shopping done," said San Diego mother Kelly Branch.

One in four California men admits they wait until Christmas Eve to buy their partner’s gifts, according to a recent survey by CouponBirds.

"I've been shopping a little bit every day, and I'm getting wrapped up," said shopper, Juan Padilla.

"We're waiting for the girls. They are doing the shopping," said shopper Gerardo Jacquez.

The coupon website surveyed more than 3,100 shoppers.

Only 13% of California women shoppers are guilty of waiting until the last minute, yet some made time to dress up for the occasion.

"I wanted to have Christmas-themed hats, so I sewed us some fur hats because they are just so cool," said shopper Tabitha Hibbs.

54% of shoppers admit buying holiday gifts causes anxiety.

However, many shoppers at Fashional Valley Mall on Christmas Eve seemed to be at ease.

"It's way quieter than I thought it was going to be. I thought parking would be full, but we found parking on the first floor," said Hibbs.

"Just come out because everyone is doing their shopping on Amazon. Honestly, nobody is here. It is pretty chill. I was surprised I found parking right away. I was happy about that," said Branch.

"Today isn’t as bad as I thought it would be. A lot of people did things online," said Caro.

52% of shoppers say they will be spending less due to high inflation. Several San Diegans found discounts.

"60% percent off discount!" said Jacquez.

"I found some sweaters for $11!" said Branch.

And they had some helpful tips for next year.

"I got here at 9:45 a.m.! Don’t do it last minute, and if you're going to do it, do it early!" said Padilla.

"Plan next year," laughed Caro.