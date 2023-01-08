Side Bar nightclub in Downtown San Diego hosting 'SideBarbie World'

The Barbie hype continues in Downtown San Diego with the Gaslamp Quarter's 'Side Bar' nightclub and lounge hosting 'SideBarbie World.'

SAN DIEGO — The Barbie hype is far from over in San Diego - Downtown San Diego's famed nightclub 'Side Bar' is expected to transform its space into a Barbie-themed oasis.

"Enjoy Barbie-core decor, photo ops, and pink cocktails," said Frankie Sciuto, Owner of Side Bar nightclub.

The establishment hosts its second annual "Sidebarbie World" with a guest appearance by Wynn Resident DJs the Deux Twins, exclusive photo opportunities including a Malibu Barbie Box, and Barbie Dreamhouse with pink beach chairs.

Side Bar has been a staple in San Diego's Gaslamp district for over 19 years, going through a complete overhaul to revamp the club's appearance, amenities, and overall atmosphere.

Sciuto and his team appeared on CBS 8's Morning News with several specialty cocktails themed around Barbie, such as The Ken, Barbie's Beach Punch, and Life in Plastic, which were made with Maestro Dobel Tequila, Coconut Rum, and Titos Vodka.

The event was scheduled on what most service workers call 'Industry Night.'

San Diego’s bartenders, restaurant staff, and servers are given one night to luxuriate every Wednesday night.

'SideBarbie World' was expected to kick off Wednesday, August 2, at 8 p.m., with tickets to the event starting at about $10.

You can click here to purchase tickets online or pay at the door.