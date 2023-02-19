What should the City of San Diego's official aroma be?

From beer to carne asada fries to the fresh smell of ocean air, San Diegans had many ideas for what San Diego's official aroma could be.

SAN DIEGO — Recently the State of New Mexico has a bill moving through their state legislature that would make "green chilies roasting in the sun" the state’s official aroma. That got us thinking. What would San Diego’s official aroma be? We asked you and as usual, your answers did not disappoint!

From beer to carne asada fries to the fresh smell of ocean air, San Diegans had many ideas for what San Diego's official smell should be.

The city’s top-notch Mexican food was one of the most popular answers.

The smell outside a taco shop that ends their name with "berto's". — Randy Roberts (@SCPlanningGuide) March 7, 2023

Carne asada — Padsaholic⚾ (@notyourglove) March 7, 2023

Gotta be tacos, no doubt — Teri Brown (@ChargermomSD) March 7, 2023

Carne asada fries — GKG17 (@Gkg17James) March 7, 2023

Carne asada fríes 😂 — jessicush larush (@jessicushlarush) March 7, 2023

Carne asada best in the nation — Donald Smith (@DonaldS62811678) March 7, 2023

Others suggested it should be something related to the smell of salt in the air near the ocean.

The sweet smell of Jasmine in the spring and the sea air. — John Pownell (@jjpow1023) March 7, 2023

Pizza port; smell of cooked pizza, beer and the salty ocean air. OR fish market, beer and salty ocean air. — Jeff (@sdjrhopper) March 7, 2023

Perhaps the most popular answer to our question were things that are less than pleasing aromas as well.

Urine. — Molly Linberg (@missmoll13) March 7, 2023

Delicious tacos mixed with some saltwater, sewage and a hint of BO. — Madison Ostermeier (@minnonikki) March 7, 2023

Kelp — Koji Vu (@Koji_Vu) March 7, 2023

That would be what I call "Fish Spit" which is the salty pungent bird poo smell on the coast. — Thom (@thomhiatt) March 7, 2023

Children’s Pool — k (@imnotsmartso) March 7, 2023

Homelessness and inflation sounds like a fitting stench — Irene Baeza (@ImBaeza) March 7, 2023

wet dogs 🐕 — nat (@noodlethenat) March 7, 2023

Now at this point, there have not been any rumblings of any bill moving through local or state government to make this a reality, but if that time does ever come, we have some initial ideas!