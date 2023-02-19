What should the City of San Diego's official aroma be?

SAN DIEGO — Recently the State of New Mexico has a bill moving through their state legislature that would make "green chilies roasting in the sun" the state’s official aroma. That got us thinking. What would San Diego’s official aroma be? We asked you and as usual, your answers did not disappoint!
From beer to carne asada fries to the fresh smell of ocean air, San Diegans had many ideas for what San Diego's official smell should be.
The city’s top-notch Mexican food was one of the most popular answers.
Others suggested it should be something related to the smell of salt in the air near the ocean.
Perhaps the most popular answer to our question were things that are less than pleasing aromas as well.
Now at this point, there have not been any rumblings of any bill moving through local or state government to make this a reality, but if that time does ever come, we have some initial ideas!
