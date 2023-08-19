South County scrambling for sandbags

People in South County have been rushing to find sandbags and other essentials. Many fear Hilary’s forecasted impacts could cause severe damage to their homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Hilary and its impacts are expected to slam San Diego as early as Sunday. We spoke with families in Imperial Beach who have experienced flooding before.

They fear a tropical storm could devastate their houses.

“I am very concerned, I just want to be prepared. In years past during a heavy rainstorm I wasn't prepared,” said Jackie Alcantar, a local looking for sandbags in Imperial Beach.

It's why dozens of cars lined up outside IB city hall this morning hoping to take advantage of the free sandbags.

When they arrived—the sandbags had already run out.

“Well we just found out that a lot of locations have been running low and we just found out they are all gone,” said Bill Ganley who lives in Imperial Beach.

Officials have sent out a warning informing people about the storm and its impacts, they advise locals to stay home and shelter.

However, for those living unhoused in Chula Vista, it's a different story.

“It's a life or death situation. what happens if trees fall, or the area gets flooded, then what happens to these people living on the streets,” said Sebastian Martinez, Executive Director of Community Through Hope.