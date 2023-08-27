Police investigate sexual assault of San Diego State student

Police say the student got into what was believed to be a rideshare and was sexually assaulted by the driver.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is investigating after someone acting as a rideshare driver sexually assaulted a San Diego State student Sunday. The student told police they were picked up by what was believed to be a rideshare, was sexually assaulted and then dropped off near 70th and Saranac Street off campus.

San Diego State alerted students about the reported sexual assault.

"Definitely scary first week of school like anything can happen so just staying alert," said freshman Cynthia.

Police haven't said exactly where the student was picked up from but say it could possibly be the college area.

The reported sexual assault happened just as San Diego State's police department increased patrols in the College Area for the return of students back to campus.

"It's definitely eye opening to know we do have to be more alert to our surroundings and pay closer attention," said freshman Alli.

Many students told CBS 8 they try to be extra cautious when using rideshares like Uber or Lyft.

"I always check the license plate. I walk around the car and check it on my phone," said freshman Lyla Logan.

Uber has safety tips for riders such as sitting in the backseat especially if the passenger is riding alone. Passengers can also share their trip details with loved ones by tapping "share trip status" in the app. Uber recommends asking the driver to confirm the passenger's name before getting into the car.

"That's exactly what I do. I don't say, like 'I'm Simon.' I say who are you here for," said freshman Simon Dohmeier.

San Diego Police are leading the sexual assault investigation. The department says suspect description information is limited. If you have any information, you're asked to report it by calling 619-531-2210 and can reference case #23037066.