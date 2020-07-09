San Diego State total probable or confirmed COVID-19 cases jumps to 286

The university was at 184 cases as of Friday and on Saturday issued a stay-at-home order for students living in on-campus residence halls

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University on Sunday confirmed over 100 new probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday among its on- and off-campus student population. The school's total number of cases as of Sunday was 286.

The announcement was the latest in a series of reports from SDSU of climbing virus numbers. On Friday, the school reported a jump of 120 cases bringing their total to 184.

SDSU said Friday the San Diego County Health and Human Services Department was working to investigate 14 different clusters of the virus in various off-campus locations in the College Area.

On Saturday, the university issued a stay-at-home order for students living in on-campus residence halls, asking them to stay in their current residences except for essential needs throughout Labor Day weekend as the school battles its outbreak of the coronavirus.

The order went into effect at 10 p.m. Saturday and continues through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

"Students should stay in their current residences, except to take care of essential needs, including medical care, accessing meals, shopping for necessities such as food/meals and medical supplies, exercising outdoors (with facial coverings), and traveling for the purposes of work," a statement from SDSU read.

Violations of the order may result in disciplinary consequences, the college said.

