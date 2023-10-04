San Diego State places 7 fraternities on interim suspensions

According to SDSU, the interim suspensions force the fraternities to pause organizational activities during the university investigations.

SAN DIEGO — Seven fraternities have been placed on interim suspension by San Diego State as the university investigates reports of misconduct.

The seven separate interim suspensions were announced by SDSU’s Office of the Dean of Students on Tuesday.

According to SDSU, the interim suspensions force the fraternities to pause organizational activities during the university investigations.

The fraternities that were placed on interim suspension are:

Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity

Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity

Sigma Chi Fraternity

Phi Delta Theta fraternity

Kappa Alpha Order

Pi Kappa Alpha

Delta Sigma Phi

Following the conclusion of the investigations and any findings of misconduct, the university would issue a formal suspension.

“No fraternities have been sanctioned with a suspension from the university during the current academic year,” SDSU said in a statement to CBS 8.

Interim suspensions are used as a measure to address behavioral concerns within campus student organizations as the university conducts an investigation, SDSU said.