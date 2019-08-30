SAN DIEGO — San Diego State’s University Police department are kicking off their second week of saturated patrolling and campus safety measures this weekend. The saturated patrols are commonly referred to as DUI checkpoints, and many students say they are grateful for the extra eyes out on campus and in the neighborhoods around campus.

One freshman girl said, “I think it is awesome especially with rush going on now, a bunch of girls will be out this weekend.”

SDSU police will partner with the San Diego Police Department in carrying out the patrols that will start on Friday night and run all weekend long. The increased police presence is part of an ongoing conversation regarding campus safety. In addition to the physical patrolling, campus safety tips are communicated in a variety of ways including; online content (social media, videos, campus emails and news center stories), digital display screens throughout campus and in-person tabling.

SDSU will send out a campus safety video on Friday and then on Tuesday they will send out a video with safety tips to use during an active shooter situation.

