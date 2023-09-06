San Diego State student reports a second sexual assault case involving a rideshare vehicle off-campus

Following a similar report last week, a second SDSU student reported a sexual assault with what they thought was their rideshare.

SAN DIEGO — A second San Diego State University student has reported that they were sexually assaulted off-campus after they ordered a rideshare service on Saturday, August 19, 2023, between midnight and 2 a.m. according to the San Diego Police Department.

This follows a similar report that was reported last week where a student told police they were picked up by what was believed to be a rideshare around 1:50 a.m., on Sunday, August 27, was sexually assaulted and then dropped off on 70th Street off-campus.

Per SDSU's Community Safety Notification, in the newly reported August 19 incident, the 19-year-old San Diego State student reported calling for a ride-share within the 5000 block of Rockford Drive within the College Area. A vehicle arrived driven by a man they believed was their rideshare driver, and they got into the vehicle where the victim/survivor was sexually assaulted. The incident was witnessed by her friend. The driver let them out of the car several blocks away.

According to SDPD, th suspect in the August 19 is described as a man in his mid-20s, possibly of Hispanic descent, with a heavy accent that was difficult to understand, a medium-toned complexion, 5’8” tall, with a medium build, and “poofy” hair (possibly curly or grown-out buzzcut). He was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt with lighter-colored letters on the front and baggy-colored basketball shorts. The vehicle is a dark-colored sedan. The exact color, make, and model of the vehicle are under investigation.

In the release, SDPD said that while no definitive link has been made between these two cases (Aug 19 and Aug 27), there are similar circumstances surrounding both reported assaults.

After the first report, many students told CBS 8 they try to be extra cautious when using rideshares like Uber or Lyft.

"I always check the license plate. I walk around the car and check it on my phone," said freshman Lyla Logan.

Uber has safety tips for riders such as sitting in the backseat especially if the passenger is riding alone. Passengers can also share their trip details with loved ones by tapping "share trip status" in the app. Uber recommends asking the driver to confirm the passenger's name before getting into the car.

"That's exactly what I do. I don't say, like 'I'm Simon.' I say who are you here for," said freshman Simon Dohmeier.