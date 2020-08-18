San Diego State University adapts move-in week amid pandemic

SDSU is adapting move-in week due to the coronavirus pandemic with fewer students coming in over staggered dates and times starting Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO — An annual rite of passage for many high school graduates is getting underway this week. Move-in day as San Diego State University begins Tuesday and will be unlike any the university has seen before.

Olivia Richard is a student coming from Denver for her second year in San Diego.

"Yes, I'm very excited,” she said.

Richard knows that coronavirus restrictions are just part of the 2020 fall semester at SDSU. About two-thirds of the student population won't be there.

There will also be constant reminders posted about safety protocols in the new COVID world.

Despite the oppressive nature this might foster, the administration at SDSU is ready to go and said they put a lot of thought into their plans. Masks, distancing, and common sense are all at play and contingency plans are in place too with isolation spaces ready in case of positive COVID-19 cases.

Despite all this, Richard, an economics major said she is feeling positive as she returns to San Diego.

"[I’m] not worried about people acting stupid,” she said.