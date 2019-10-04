SAN DIEGO — The Professional Studies and Fine Arts building at San Diego State University was expected to reopen Monday, but it remained closed Tuesday for construction – relocating all classes and offices.



The building on campus was closed after students and staff smelled a foul odor but others reported not smelling anything.



Signs and yellow caution tape were posted all around the building along with ventilation tubing which hangs from the roof.



“I am very happy they closed it just for the safety of the students. If there were fumes to be anywhere it would be in a building with a lot of labs,” said Sarah Zadah.





A notice on the building says: “Due to ongoing construction and the presence of odors, which are not toxic, SDSU has temporarily closed the PSFA building.”



KFMB producer and SDSU lecturer Louis Weiner taught his journalism course in the PSFA building but had to relocate to another building after the former location was closed.



“At the beginning of the semester there was talk that there were some issues with the roofing. I was told temporarily shutting down the building due to people not feeling comfortable with these weird fumes that were in the building,” he said.



Louis now teaches his journalism course at the Gateway Center.



“Personally, I never smelled anything to make me feel uncomfortable, but I was only there a couple hours a week. I did not spend a whole lot of time in the building,” he said.



San Diego State University did hold a forum about the PSFA building closure on Monday in the student’s union. The building will remain closed for the remainder of the semester.