SAN DIEGO — It is a terrifying thought, but what would you do in the event of an active shooter?

To keep students protected, San Diego State University created a safety training video explaining what to do in such a situation.

Every year, SDSU campus police run an active shooter drill, but this year the department decided to take the training a step further by creating an active shooter safety training video for students.



The eleven-minute video walks students through the run, hide and fight methods. The actors in the video are SDSU students and staff.

“We wanted to make sure it resonated with our student population which is why we recorded it here at San Diego State University,” said Student Population Community Relations Specialists, Raquel Herriott.

The video was released in March, and since then has been viewed about 3,000 times. Herriot said they worked with detectives and even an FBI profiler to compile a list of warning signs.



“It is always better to be safe than sorry, so we encourage our community to come forward if they notice any concerning behavior,” said Herriott.

The video also informs students about how to sign up for safety alerts on their phones.

“The most important thing is preparedness. The more prepared we are about preparing for these types of incidents the more we can collectively come together and be a safer campus,” said Herriott.

The video can be viewed on SDSU’s Campus Police YouTube page.

You can also request an in-person safety presentation with a safety resource officer. They can come into the building and offer safety recommendations based on the layout and the exits.