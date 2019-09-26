SAN DIEGO — Since the fall semester began at San Diego State University, a Rock the Vote tent has been set up at the student union in order to get students registered to vote.

As election season kicks into high gear, SDSU students are hoping to get their peers involved in the process by registering them to vote. Some said it is not a privilege, but a duty.

Angelica Espinoza, with Associated Students, has been proactive in the process since school began last month.

"Every voice has power. What I tell students is, your vote is your voice, what are you going to do with yours?”

To reach as many people as possible, Associated Students has sent out campus wide alerts and social posts letting students know how and where to register.

So far, it appears the effort is working.

“I am excited. I finally have an opinion now that matters, so I am really excited,” said freshman Dimitra Constantin, who will be able to vote for the first time in 2020.

Dimitra said while it is exciting, it is also necessary.

"I think this is a big step towards the future,” she said.

"I don’t have the right to vote. It is my duty to vote. This is my job, so it just feels like I'm fulfilling my civic engagement,” said another SDSU student.

Wednesday’s event comes just one day after the House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

While the announcement may have swayed some voters, students said that at this point, they are undecided which way they will cast their vote.

“I have some ideas, but research is going to be key, so definitely going to do more research," said a SDSU student.



California’s primary will be March 3, 2020. The deadline to register is February 17, 2020.

“We are the future of this country. It is just important we get out there. What we vote on is going to affect us for decades to come,” said Espinoza.

