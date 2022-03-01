'I think it's unfair' | San Diego street vendor reacts to new ordinance

Dozens of vendors in Ocean Beach will soon have to make a choice: get a license from the City of San Diego or risk being fined.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego City Council passed a new ordinance for street vendors and now those impacted by the new regulations are weighing in.

This ordinance will set some boundaries on how people actually conduct business on the street and what will happen if they don’t comply. The reactions we’ve gotten so far?

Some people support the ordinance and others say it’s unfair.

Dozens of vendors in Ocean Beach will soon have to make a choice: get a license from the city of San Diego or risk being fined.

“We’re all here trying to survive, trying to make money, trying to thrive and we’re here to help the people. We’re here to feed the people and if we don’t have support, how are we going to do it?” said Paulina, who sells vegan food under the name Cocina Tonalnan.

In spite of her feelings, Paulina says she plans to comply with the ordinance. She sells her vegan food directly across the street from the Ocean Beach Hotel. The hotel’s co-owner says he doesn’t mind vendors, but they need to be more organized.

“We’ve had accidents here where people need medical assistance. Life guards, this and that. Vendors are actually parked, unloading and loading, in the red zone. So, it does impede a little bit on safety services,” said Brad, Co-Owner of the Ocean Beach Hotel.

The ordinance stipulates stationary cannot set up in residential neighborhoods, but those using push carts can as long as they move around between 7 am and sunset.

Entrepreneur zones will also be created for street vendors to work within. Council member Vivian Moreno is the only person who voted against the ordinance.

“In my opinion, it goes way beyond what’s required by the state law, which focuses on protecting public health and safety. The ordinance also restricts vending throughout the city whether it’s a high-trafficked area or not. Now don’t get me wrong, I understand the beach area has specific issues and also Balboa Park. But I think these overreaching, broad laws are tailored to one specific area, but they don’t take into account communities like District 8," said Moreno.

Fines will range from $200 to $1,000 and vendors could have their equipment impounded.

Councilwoman Moreno says they still don’t know how much a vendor license will cost but the ordinance is expected to become law sometime in June.