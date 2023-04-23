14 year old San Diego student helps Turkey earthquake victims

The San Diego student, Arden Pala’s family has deep roots in Turkey.

SAN DIEGO — A 14-year-old Francis Parker Middle School student started an initiative to help those suffering in Turkey after a devastating earthquake.

Two months ago, a powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, leaving thousands dead and 2.6 million people homeless.

"Both my parents are from Turkey. My family lives in Turkey and I also have many cousins in Turkey," said Pala.

"A lot of our family members lost their homes. We have one extended family member that we unfortunately lost, but it's hard for us. We are grateful everyone else is alive," said Pala's mother, Zeynep Ilgaz.

Pala started his own non-profit called Sports 4 Kids. Saturday, he organized an event called “Bags of Hope” to help children in Turkey affected by the earthquake.

Thanks to a $750 grant from the Hersey Foundation, he and volunteers are assembling nearly 200 bags filled with hygiene kits, lip balm, Rubik's cubes and hand written notes from third grades students at Cesar Chavez Elementary School.

"Since the horrific earthquake, I wanted to do a little bit of change because so many people were affected by this," said Pala.

"This is important because tomorrow is Children’s Festival Day in Turkey, so it makes it especially important and special for us. I want those kids to know that everyone in the world is thinking about them," aid IIgaz.

Within the last two months, the House of Turkey in Balboa Park raised $250,000 for earthquake victims. The House of Turkey president tells CBS 8 the money will be used for 50 tiny homes for those in need.

Pala says they will send the bags Sunday to children in various cities throughout Turkey.

"It feels good. I know this will go to people in need and hopefully they enjoy it and all these volunteers do some change," said Pala.