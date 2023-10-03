Hundreds of San Diego students take note at annual USD mariachi conference

Mariachi students have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Hispanic culture and learn from world renowned mariachi musicians.

SAN DIEGO — More than 300 high school and college students who are studying mariachi music are learning from some of the most talented in the world.

The University of San Diego is hosting the 10th annual Mariachi Conference that brought in mariachi musicians from Los Angeles to Guadalajara to mentor students from San Diego and Las Vegas.

“I love how there are so many different instruments connected,” said Monica Wishard, violinist.

USD student Monica Wishard has been playing western classical violin for 14 years and recently joined USD’s Mariachi Ensemble.

“The music and even the lyrics involved are very heartfelt. They are more than just fun songs to play there is a lot of meaning and poetry and continues to surprise me,” said Wishward.

Wishward and hundreds of students are learning from some of the best mariachi musicians. During the two-day workshop they have the opportunity to interact with professional and influential musicians.

“We have the best trumpet player in the mariachi world, the best violinist and composer and ranger,” said Serafin Paredes, USD Mariachi Ensemble Director.

This is the first year for San Ysidro High School Mariachi Mitzli guitarist, Oliver Herrera to attend the workshop.

“It's amazing, everyone is so professional. Their technique is out of this world. I can't wait to enhance my technique and study here,” said Herrera.

Students learn mariachi history, repertory, instrument technique and musical style.

“A lot of people will say well you are teaching mariachi no we are teaching music, we are teaching notation, how to play the instrument correctly,” said Paredes. “It doesn't matter what sound come out it could be mariachi, it could be classical it could be jazz, whatever style of music we are teaching music. It's just another attraction for kids.”

One of those students is San Ysidro High’s Ruby Cervantes who is new to the violin.

“I love everything, it's amazing. I love classical music. It's wow!,” said Cervantes.

From the emotion mariachi evokes, to celebrating their culture, mariachi students are taking note.

“I love the sound it creates and the harmony that brings people together,” said Herrera.

High school students can earn college credit, free of charge, by joining the Mariachi Ensemble and any ensembles conducted by the Department of Music at USD.





