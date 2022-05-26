San Diego students walk out of school in protest after Texas mass shooting

Students stood in silence during a walkout in honor of the 21 victims at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — After a national organization called on schools everywhere to plan walkouts in the wake of a mass shooting at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers, San Diego students at Steele Canyon High School followed suit and walked out of their classrooms Thursday.

Students stood in silence in honor of the 21 victims at Robb Elementary who lost their lives.

On Thursday at 9 a.m., students left their classes and gathered outside the school holding signs that read “Gun violence is the #1 leading cause of death for American kids”, “Don’t Shoot” and “We are the future” as they remained completely silent.

CBS 8 spoke with the principal of Steele Canyon High School, Scott Parr, who said he’s extremely proud of his students for coming out for the demonstration and speaking out for what they believe in.

“We’re proud of our students for taking a stand and we want to make sure we protect their rights and their rights for peaceful assemble. We want to make sure it doesn’t interrupt the learning environment, they have a safe space and they learn how to take a social stand,” Parr said.

The youth activist group Students Demand Action called for students across the country to walk out of their classrooms at noon EST on Thursday.

Other demonstrations are expected to take place Thursday afternoon.