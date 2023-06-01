Summer in San Diego | Music and movies

With over 900 upcoming concerts and multiple locations for movies and events, there's always something fun to do outside in the summer sun

SAN DIEGO — Summer is upon us and that means there's more time to have fun in the sun. San Diego is home to multiple venues and outdoor activities to keep your family entertained while out and about this summer.

Summer in the Park is nearly here. Beginning in 2007, this family-friendly fun takes place in local parks. Showcasing new movies and new parks, this event plans to keep bringing film and joy to the outdoors.

See the movie schedule here.

Upcoming Movies include "Lightyear" at Neighborhood Park and "The Sandlot" at Valley County Park.

The City of La Mesa and the La Mesa Parks and Recreation Foundation are holding concerts at Harry Griffen Park starting April 22 through November 4. Details are found on their website.

The Coronado Promenade Concerts is hosting the annual Spreckels Park summer concert series. With 16 concerts over 5 months, there are holding events from May 28 to September 3.