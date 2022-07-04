San Diego Superior Court judge set to retire after more than 40 years

Judge Frederick Link ruled on some of San Diego County's most high profile cases.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Superior Court judge who ruled on many of our county's biggest cases is hanging up his robes. Judge Frederick Link announced he'll be retiring in the coming weeks.

CBS 8 spoke with Judge Link about his career.

"My philosophy is to be honest with the parties out here and with the public," Link said.



It's that philosophy which has made Judge Link a well-known figure in the San Diego County courthouse system, where he's worked for more than 40 years.



"It will be 41 years in June," said Link.



During that time, Judge Link has ruled on over 250 murder cases, three of which wound up on death row, including one of his most memorable ones involving Ramon Rogers, who was sentenced to death for killing three people in the early nineties.



"Ramon Rogers killed his wife and chopped her up, killed his girlfriend who was pregnant and chopped her up, killed his best friend. What kind of person does something like that," said Link.



Another notable cases of his was Richard Tuite, the man who was convicted, then acquitted in the death of 12-year-old Stephanie Crowe.



More recently, Judge Link ruled in the Jesse Gomez case. He was also sentenced to death for killing San Diego police officer, JD DeGuzman and injuring his partner, Wade Irwin.



"I'm gonna remember the victims because that's what really breaks your heart when a husband is killed and a wife comes in or a child is killed and the parents come in," said Link.

Link acknowledges the role he plays, and the impact his decisions have.

“I know it affects a lot of people,” said Judge Link.



Take the 2002 Petco ballpark case for example, which centered around a lawsuit that challenged it's construction.



“I said I’m either gonna let a ballpark be built or it's gonna be the biggest swimming pool San Diego's ever had,” said Judge Link.



As for why he's retiring, Judge Link says he feels like he's done enough.



"I made the decision. I'm happy with it," said Link.

Outside the cases he's overseen, Judge Link says he's most proud of a program he started called Justice 101, which teaches students about the judicial system and the consequences of their actions.

Looking back on his career, Link credits his father, who immigrated from Germany, for instilling much of what got him to this place.

“He hammered into me the importance of education, the importance of getting a job, the importance of doing the right thing, and it’s because of him."



His family, he says has played an integral part too, including his wife of 52 years, and his three kids, one of whom is a San Diego County judge.



Even though Judge Link is retiring, he plans to go into private mediation and get involved with a non-profit.

