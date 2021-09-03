San Diego teen battling cancer faces devastating setback

While 16-year-old Jade Hernandez-Celso fights for her life, her parents are fighting to be able to stay by her side in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego teen who has been battling a deadly disease for the last several years is now facing a devastating setback. City Heights resident Jade Hernandez-Celso is fighting for her life, in an induced coma in the ICU at Rady Children's Hospital.

In the meantime, her parents are fighting as well, to be able to remain by their daughter's side. Jade's family described the 16-year-old her as boundlessly optimistic: an aspiring violinist who, they are praying, will be able to live out her dreams.

"She is having a hard time, a very hard time," said her mother, Imelda Celso- Cruz. " I don't want to see my daughter this way, because she has always been so happy."

The Crawford High School student was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia when she was just 12 years old while living with her family in Mexico City.

She and her older sister Bianca, both U.S. citizens, eventually moved together to San Diego, where Jade has been receiving treatment at Rady Children's Hospital for the past year, and seemingly doing well.

On February 9th, though, the day of her final chemotherapy session, she encountered a devastating setback.

"I was there," Bianca Hernandez -Celso said. "She was so excited because it was her last treatment."

That day, though, her doctors discovered that the cancer had returned. Fighting a severe lung infection and pneumonia, Jade has remained in an induced coma in the intensive care unit for the past two weeks.

"We want to be with her all the time," her mother said through tears. "She is a strong girl. She wants to live. She is trying.. she is trying."

However, her parents' fight to be able to stay with their daughter, and stay here legally in the United States, is ongoing. As Mexican nationals, they secured a 90-day extension on their visa over the weekend, but are uncertain how long their daughter will remain hospitalized.

"She knows we are here because every time I hold her hand, she squeezes it," her mother said. "She knows we're here."

In the meantime, Jade's family is leaning on their faith, their community, and each other, praying for her recovery.

"We are asking God to give us the help for our daughter to stay alive," her father said.

Jade's parents have depleted their life savings to get their daughter treatment. A fund has been set up for anyone interested in helping their family, click here for more information.