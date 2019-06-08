SAN DIEGO — As the country mourns the more than 30 people killed this weekend in separate attacks in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, many of the country’s leaders, including the president, pointed to mental illness as a possible explanation.

One Valley Center teenager, who plays video games and has anxiety, voiced his disagreement with the president of the United States who said video games and mental illness cause mass shootings.

Reece Cawker, who is 17-years-old, said rather than talking about mental health, more needs to be done to encourage those who suffer from mental illnesses to receive help.

Following the deadly mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, the president said, “we must stop the glorification of violence in our society. This includes the gruesome and grizzly video games that are now common place.”

The president’s message did not sit well with Reece.

“To blame shootings on video games is, I don’t think, that is right,” he said.

The president also called on reforming mental health laws. “Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun,” he said during his address to the nation.



Reece, who lives with anxiety and suffers psychosis episodes, said video games have helped him.

“Video games have helped millions of people and helped me cope with my emotions,” he said.

Mental health professionals have said video games and mental health are not to blame for mass shootings. The American Psychological Association, in a tweet, said access to guns means more lives lost.

Reece, who said guns are not away, believes more needs to be done to support youth struggling with mental health.

“I thought I was alone. I thought I was isolated and in the dark,” he said.

Last year, Reece shared a letter with his mom in which he wrote he wanted counseling.

“He said ‘I want counseling.’ I said, you got it, let’s do it,” said Kathleen Cawker.

“I hope to help one person. That is all that matters. It does not define me as a person. It is something I live with and become a better person,” said Reece.

He is currently in therapy and on medication. He hopes that by speaking up it will help overcome the stigma attached to mental health.