San Diego teens pleads not guilty to to possession charges of drugs and illegal firearms

SAN DIEGO — A teenager facing more than a dozen felony charges for allegedly trafficking guns and drugs pleaded not guilty Monday in a Downtown San Diego courthouse.

Last week, San Diego police and DEA agents arrested Harrison Stone, 18.

Officers said they found several silencers and illegal assault weapons at two addresses.

SDPD said the arrest capped a one-month investigation into the trafficking of narcotics and illegal firearms.

Officers served two search warrants: one at the defendant's apartment in the 1100 block of 13th Street in Downtown San Diego and another in the 5400 block of Lake Murray Boulevard in La Mesa.

"Officers found 77 grams of MDMA or ecstasy, five sheets of LSD, which had about 1000 doses of LSD, 240 additional bottles of Xanax, a little over three kilos of cocaine, and multiple firearms; it looks like over 15 firearms found at that home, including assault rifles, shotguns, handguns, and a handgun with an automatic conversion making it fully automatic," Deputy District Attorney Raquel Everett said during the arraignment.

The prosecutor argued for $100,000 bail.

Stone's public defender argued for half that amount.

"He has no prior failures to appear and no prior record," Deputy Public Defender Matt Wechter told the judge.

Stone turned 18 years old in January of 2022.

Police said they also found firearms with illegal, large-capacity magazines and silencers.

Judge Laura Halgren ordered the defendant to be held on $50,000 bail and not to possess any guns or drugs.

Stone would be placed under home confinement if he makes bail with a GPS tracking device on his ankle.