SAN DIEGO — Local teens were taking part in a driving safety program this week as part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Distracted driving is the number one killer of teens in America.

Students at University City High School are working together to change this and held an assembly about it Thursday morning.

Distracted driving comes in many forms. It is anytime a driver chooses to take their hands off the wheel, their eyes off the road, or when they can’t hear their surroundings.

Two senior students at University City High School identified this as an important issue and recognized the need to educate their peers about the dangers of distracted driving.

The students say everyone knows driving distracted is dangerous but unfortunately, we still have a long way to go to change attitudes and behaviors. It’s going to take a change in the driving culture through enforcement and education.