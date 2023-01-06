Pride progress flag raised in annual ceremony at San Diego Unified

"This is a place where I can be myself, regardless of what is happening in other parts of the country. In San Diego I am safe," said junior Jody Huege.

SAN DIEGO — A crowd of students, parents and San Diego Unified members gathered outside district headquarters Thursday to raise the Pride progress flag, kicking off the beginning of Pride month.

Some students were bused in for the annual ceremony.

"It celebrates the fact our district understands LGBTQ+ youth and it’s really affirming us," said Jody Huege, a high school junior. "It celebrates our history and how far we’ve come and how much we can still do."

Several speakers, including some very young students, shared their stories of being LGBTQIA+ youth.

The flag was raised around 10:45 a.m.

On May 30, the Board of Education voted in favor of a resolution to declare June 2023 as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.

The school district says this is about inclusion, it's about showing everyone within the district this is a diverse, accepting place.