San Diego Unified Superintendent looking into district's discipline policy

Parents expressed concerns about the "Restorative Discipline Policy" during Tuesday's school board meeting.

SAN DIEGO — The superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District plans to look into the district's discipline policy that's sparking concern among parents.

"I got to speak for my son, for parents like myself and other kids," said mother Elizabeth Rith. She said her middle school son was attacked at school.

"Our son was severely assaulted, suffering injuries to his head at the end of lunch and suffered a concussion and seizure when blacking out," Rith said.

She said the only disciplinary action taken was a lunch detention for both her child and the other student.

"I'm here to hopefully bring awareness," said father Norris Hill. He said his son was attacked by a peer who had a history of bullying.

"This particular student has already brought a BB gun to school, researched guns and killing kids on her laptop in class in front of other kids and threatened to kill kids," he said.

Hill and his son's mother, Micky Sullivan, said it's because of the Restorative Discipline Policy that stronger action isn't being taken.

"This policy has not only failed my son but failed his offender by offering very little to no consequences for their actions. It has enabled and encouraged student behavior to become aggressive," she said.

CBS 8 reached out to the district about the policy and was told it takes an anti-racist and restorative approach to negative behaviors. The policy relies on things like counseling or mediation before suspension or expulsion.

It was first implemented in 2020 but now the school board says it will reexamine it.

"The superintendent will be looking into the restorative practices policy to ensure all our students are safe. we do hear you," said Shana Hazan, the San Diego Unified School Board Vice President.